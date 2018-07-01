KOMU 8's Kansas City barbeque survey

COLUMBIA - Lots of mid-Missourians will be traveling to Kansas City to see the Royals take on the San Francisco Giants in the World Series.

Even when baseball's not a draw, people travel from all over the country to enjoy Kansas City barbeque. For visitors during the World Series, a Kansas City dining experience will be a bonus during the fall classic.

Where do you go to find the best barbeque in Kansas City? Take our poll and let us know! (While you're at it, tell us how you spell this particular cuisine - there are a lot of options.)

