KOMU 8's Sarah Hill Moving to Veterans United

COLUMBIA - KOMU 8's Interactive Anchor, Sarah Hill, is making the move from anchor desk to story telling at Veteran's United Network. She starts in August. Hill's job will focus on telling stories of veterans across the country and expanding her role in social media.

Hill and KOMU 8 became the first traditioanl broadcast outlet to harness the power of Google Plus Hangouts. The use has helped teach journalists across the country new ways to connect with news consumers. The Emmy-award winning journalist will maintain a limited role at KOMU 8.

You can read more about Hill's move on her personal blog.



Here's the joint news release issued by KOMU and Veterans United:

A new adventure for Sarah Hill - Emmy-winning anchor to join Columbia-based Veterans United Home Loans

Hill joins nation's No. 1 dedicated VA lender to focus on storytelling and social media

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Sarah Hill, an Emmy-award winning journalist, announced she is leaving KOMU 8, and joining Columbia-based Veterans United Home Loans at the end of August. Hill's new role will see her focusing full-time on telling the story of military men and women throughout the country and expanding her role through social media.

"Joining Veterans United is an opportunity to focus full time on telling more stories about a subject matter close to my heart - our nation's veterans," Hill said. "The company's dedication to veterans and their families is unquestionable. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at KOMU 8 and greatly appreciate the opportunities the station has provided me, but I'm also excited about expanding on the new platforms KOMU 8 viewers helped us pioneer."

Veterans United is the No.1 dedicated VA lender in the country, with offices in 21 states. Hill is considered a social media pioneer. She is the 45th most followed person in the United States on Google Plus, beating out former presidents, athletes and movies stars.

"As an Emmy-award winning journalist, in addition to being an incredible storyteller, Sarah is a social media visionary," said Kris Farmer, chief marketing officer for Veterans United Home Loans. "Her national and global following on Google Plus is proof of that. Sarah's vision, talents and passion for helping veterans are a perfect fit for Veterans United. We couldn't be more thrilled to have her on the team."

Hill has been an important part of KOMU 8's digital and social media efforts, and her weekly "Sarah's Stories" have touched the hearts of many. In her new position, Hill will maintain a limited role at KOMU 8.

"Sarah's immense talents have long transcended the typical landscape of a television operation," said Marty Siddall, KOMU 8 general manager. "We are happy to see she will continue exposing her craft through the Veterans United Network with occasional stories on KOMU 8."

About KOMU 8

KOMU 8 is an auxiliary enterprise of the University of Missouri and is expected to generate all revenues for station operations. Its operations and investments in broadcast technology are funded entirely by advertising and retransmission revenues. The station receives no funding from the university or state.

About Veterans United Home Loans

Based in Columbia, Mo., Veterans United Home Loans is the nation's No. 1 dedicated VA lender. The Missouri-based national lender financed more than $1.6 billion in loans in 2011. Its mission is to help veterans and active duty military members take advantage of the home loan benefits earned by their service. Learn more at VeteransUnited.com.

NMLS 1907

Please note, we are a VA approved lender, but not a government agency