KOMU 8 Severe Weather Show - THURSDAY

1 day 20 hours 38 minutes ago Friday, March 27 2020 Mar 27, 2020 Friday, March 27, 2020 12:21:00 PM CDT March 27, 2020 in Promotions
Morgan County confirms its first COVID-19 case
MORGAN COUNTY - Morgan County Health Center (MCHC) posted to their Facebook page to let residents in the area know... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 9:32:20 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

State representative continues COVID-19 recovery at home
JEFFERSON CITY - State Representative Joe Runions is continuing his recovery from COVID-19 at home. On March 20, the... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 6:39:00 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

Maryville judge appointed to Missouri Court of Appeals
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson is appointing Nodaway County Associate Circuit Judge Doug Thomson of Maryville to the... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 6:05:51 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

Fulton church holds drive-in services to fight coronavirus
FULTON (AP) — A church in Fulton held its first drive-in services in its parking lot as it practices social... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 5:55:00 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

Chariton County signs stay-at-home orders after third confirmed COVID-19 case
CHARITON COUNTY - As more testing is done, more people are confirmed positive for COVID-19. Chariton County placed a stay-at-home... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 5:24:00 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

More medical equipment is being sent across the state to help with COVID-19
JEFFERSON CITY - More surgical masks, gloves, gowns, face shields and other equipment is being sent to healthcare facilities around... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 4:29:00 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

Hail damage destroys cars and windows around mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY - People in Jefferson City and the surrounding communities woke up to damage that some have never seen... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 4:17:00 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

Coronavirus claims 10th Missouri victim as cases increase
O'FALLON (AP) — The death of a person in St. Charles County from the coronavirus is the 10th in Missouri.... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 3:52:00 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

Potential COVID-19 exposure at Mexico Middle School
AUDRAIN COUNTY - A potential exposure of COVID-19 at Mexico Middle School might have occurred the last two days of... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 3:00:00 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

Missouri National Guard mobilized for COVID-19 relief
JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson announced Friday that the Missouri National Guard would be mobilized to help with the... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 12:31:00 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

Kansas governor orders residents to stay home to curb virus
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has issued a statewide order for people to stay at home as... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 12:09:00 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

Locked up: No masks, sanitizer as virus spreads behind bars
AP — Something was wrong. The chow hall line at New York’s Rikers Island jail had halted. For three hours,... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 12:04:41 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

Saturday COVID-19 coverage: More than 10,500 patients tested 838 confirmed positive
COLUMBIA - As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 7:55:00 AM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

Virus infections top 600,000 worldwide, long fight ahead
(AP) — The number of confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide topped 600,000 on Saturday as new cases stacked up quickly in... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 7:43:00 AM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

The Eiffel Tower salutes health workers fighting the virus
PARIS (AP) - Health workers in Paris received a massive show of appreciation thanks to the Eiffel Tower. The... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 27 2020 Mar 27, 2020 Friday, March 27, 2020 11:47:00 PM CDT March 27, 2020 in News

States begin to enforce new restrictions for travelers from New York
BOSTON (AP) - States are imposing new restrictions for travelers from the New York area, the epicenter for the nation's... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 27 2020 Mar 27, 2020 Friday, March 27, 2020 11:45:00 PM CDT March 27, 2020 in News

Greene County begins to epi-link COVID-19 cases
GREENE COUNTY - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is "epi-linking" COVID-19 cases. A person's case is epi-linked if they... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 27 2020 Mar 27, 2020 Friday, March 27, 2020 10:46:00 PM CDT March 27, 2020 in News
