KOMU 8 Special Report: One year later: Jefferson City Tornado- Tonight at 10

4 days 22 hours 14 minutes ago Friday, May 15 2020 May 15, 2020 Friday, May 15, 2020 4:40:00 PM CDT May 15, 2020 in Promotions
loading

More News

Grid
List

Columbia police investigating home invasion
Columbia police investigating home invasion
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is currently investigating a reported home invasion in the 4300 block of Derby Ridge... More >>
52 seconds ago Wednesday, May 20 2020 May 20, 2020 Wednesday, May 20, 2020 2:54:02 PM CDT May 20, 2020 in News

An anniversary Jefferson City never wanted
An anniversary Jefferson City never wanted
JEFFERSON CITY - On Friday, May 22, Jefferson City will reach a milestone that no one asked for. One year... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, May 20 2020 May 20, 2020 Wednesday, May 20, 2020 11:58:00 AM CDT May 20, 2020 in News

Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Lake Regional Health System expanding testing
Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Lake Regional Health System expanding testing
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, May 20 2020 May 20, 2020 Wednesday, May 20, 2020 6:59:00 AM CDT May 20, 2020 in News

One official deems planes landing on I-470 short of a miracle, no injuries
One official deems planes landing on I-470 short of a miracle, no injuries
LEE’S SUMMIT - A metro freeway became a runway Tuesday afternoon when a pilot made an emergency landing on Interstate... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, May 19 2020 May 19, 2020 Tuesday, May 19, 2020 10:11:00 PM CDT May 19, 2020 in News

McDonald's to hire over 1,200 employees, offer tuition discounts
McDonald's to hire over 1,200 employees, offer tuition discounts
COLUMBIA- Local McDonald's restaurants will hire over 1,200 new employees across Missouri over the next few weeks and give some... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, May 19 2020 May 19, 2020 Tuesday, May 19, 2020 8:32:00 PM CDT May 19, 2020 in News

Increase in absentee voting due to COVID-19
Increase in absentee voting due to COVID-19
COLUMBIA- The deadline to request a mail in absentee ballot for this summer's municipal elections is Wednesday. Due to COVID-19,... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, May 19 2020 May 19, 2020 Tuesday, May 19, 2020 8:07:00 PM CDT May 19, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Woman charged in stabbing outside Columbia Lowe's
UPDATE: Woman charged in stabbing outside Columbia Lowe's
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges Wednesday against a St. Louis woman accused of stabbing another woman outside Lowe's. Gentara... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, May 19 2020 May 19, 2020 Tuesday, May 19, 2020 7:49:00 PM CDT May 19, 2020 in News

Public invited to funeral for veteran who died alone in Columbia
Public invited to funeral for veteran who died alone in Columbia
COLUMBIA — A 71-year-old Air Force veteran died in Missouri with no family around him. Now, the funeral home handling... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, May 19 2020 May 19, 2020 Tuesday, May 19, 2020 7:20:00 PM CDT May 19, 2020 in News

Missing Wyoming teen may be in Audrain County
Missing Wyoming teen may be in Audrain County
AUDRAIN COUNTY - The Audrain County Sheriff's Office said they have information that a teenager from Wyoming may be in... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, May 19 2020 May 19, 2020 Tuesday, May 19, 2020 7:19:00 PM CDT May 19, 2020 in Top Stories

Gov. Parson says more testing and tough cuts are ahead
Gov. Parson says more testing and tough cuts are ahead
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson said on Tuesday that both more tests and more tough decisions are ahead in... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, May 19 2020 May 19, 2020 Tuesday, May 19, 2020 5:35:00 PM CDT May 19, 2020 in News

Dry cleaners see massive drop in business as people work from home
Dry cleaners see massive drop in business as people work from home
COLUMBIA - In Boone County, dry cleaners are an essential business, so the doors at Robinson’s Cleaners never closed, but... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, May 19 2020 May 19, 2020 Tuesday, May 19, 2020 4:37:00 PM CDT May 19, 2020 in News

MU Board of Curators discusses scenarios for fall semester
MU Board of Curators discusses scenarios for fall semester
COLUMBIA -- The UM System Board of Curators met on zoom Tuesday afternoon to discuss plans for the 2021 fiscal... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, May 19 2020 May 19, 2020 Tuesday, May 19, 2020 3:36:00 PM CDT May 19, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, May 19 2020 May 19, 2020 Tuesday, May 19, 2020 3:00:00 PM CDT May 19, 2020 in News

Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Capitol Plaza to furlough over 100 employees
Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Capitol Plaza to furlough over 100 employees
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 19 2020 May 19, 2020 Tuesday, May 19, 2020 2:16:00 PM CDT May 19, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Boone County officials unveil COVID-19 digital dashboard
UPDATE: Boone County officials unveil COVID-19 digital dashboard
COLUMBIA - Columbia and Boone county officials hosted a community briefing to discuss the launch of a new dashboard and... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 19 2020 May 19, 2020 Tuesday, May 19, 2020 1:00:00 PM CDT May 19, 2020 in News

Lawsuit claims Missouri GOP redistricting measure is unfair
Lawsuit claims Missouri GOP redistricting measure is unfair
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Republican proposal to undo key portions of a redistricting plan passed by voters just... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 19 2020 May 19, 2020 Tuesday, May 19, 2020 12:08:00 PM CDT May 19, 2020 in News

Treece opposes raising utility rates at budget work session
Treece opposes raising utility rates at budget work session
COLUMBIA - Columbia Utilities Director David Sorrell met steep opposition from Mayor Brian Treece after Sorrell proposed raising utility rates... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 19 2020 May 19, 2020 Tuesday, May 19, 2020 12:04:49 PM CDT May 19, 2020 in News

New study shows yoga may ease symptoms of depression
New study shows yoga may ease symptoms of depression
(CNN) -- Weekly sessions of yoga may ease depressive symptoms in people with other mental health issues, according to a... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 19 2020 May 19, 2020 Tuesday, May 19, 2020 11:50:35 AM CDT May 19, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 70°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
3pm 72°
4pm 72°
5pm 71°
6pm 69°