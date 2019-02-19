KOMU 8 Sports Podcast 2-17-19
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA –Mid-Missourians have already witnessed several snow and ice events this season. The next round is expected late Tuesday afternoon... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- The Columbia City Council passed an ordinance Monday, that will require all tobacco retailers to register for a license... More >>
in
WAYNESVILLE - The Pulaski County Prosecutor filed charges against a suspect after he allegedly attacked a man with a knife.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - There is a "true emergency" right now at the southern border, a Missouri congressman said Monday. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Another week in Missouri in the 2018-2019 winter weather season means another winter storm system. Here's the setup... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police confirmed the man involved in the deadly crash over the weekend has been in more than... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missourians have had to adjust their daily lives to the cold weather for weeks now. For some people,... More >>
in
COLE COUNTY - From not answering their cell phones, to trying multiple apps and buying equipment for their landline, phone... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Officers Association on Monday endorsed Columbia Mayor Brian Treece for re-election at a press conference... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Michael Hoyt had an emotional first visit to the site of the crash that killed sister over the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — An unidentified MU student has been diagnosed with active tuberculosis, the university confirmed in a news release on... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside of ABC Chinese Cuisine restaurant Monday morning. ... More >>
in
BOSS, Mo. (AP) — The Dent County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder-suicide involving two brothers. Investigators say the... More >>
in
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Twenty-five years after Michael Davis died from injuries suffered in a brutal fraternity hazing ritual... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY --Efforts by lawmakers to increase literacy rates among Missouri students are on the drawing board again during the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – At their meeting Monday night, Columbia City Council members will discuss a bridge repair project that could cause... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Police have released the names of the victims in Friday's mass shooting in Aurora, Illinois. Five people... More >>
in
AURORA, Ill. (AP) — An initial background check failed to detect a felony conviction that should have barred the man... More >>
in