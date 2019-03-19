KOMU 8 Sports Podcast 3-17-19

1 day 32 minutes 41 seconds ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 Monday, March 18, 2019 4:01:00 AM CDT March 18, 2019 in Sports
By: Edward Redler, KOMU 8 Sports
loading

Related Stories

More News

Grid
List

Community helps restaurant owners rebuild after fire
Community helps restaurant owners rebuild after fire
SUNRISE BEACH - Community members are helping the Branding Iron Restaurant and Saloon owners rebuild after a fire destroyed their... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 Monday, March 18, 2019 10:27:00 PM CDT March 18, 2019 in News

TARGET 8: Following the money in the Columbia mayoral race
TARGET 8: Following the money in the Columbia mayoral race
COLUMBIA – Incumbent Mayor Brian Treece and his opponent Chris Kelly have been squaring off over money in advance of... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 Monday, March 18, 2019 6:34:00 PM CDT March 18, 2019 in Target 8

City Council finalizes approval to relocate Route H
City Council finalizes approval to relocate Route H
COLUMBIA - The City Council authorized construction to relocate a portion of Route H to allow for the extension of... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 Monday, March 18, 2019 5:04:00 PM CDT March 18, 2019 in News

Priest placed on leave due to allegations of "violations with minors"
Priest placed on leave due to allegations of "violations with minors"
JEFFERSON CITY - A priest at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Jefferson City has been removed after accusations that... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 Monday, March 18, 2019 4:58:00 PM CDT March 18, 2019 in News

Nebraska flooding makes its way to Missouri
Nebraska flooding makes its way to Missouri
GLASGOW - Flooding has begun in the Missouri River from runoff of water in neighboring states. The midwest snow... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 Monday, March 18, 2019 3:26:00 PM CDT March 18, 2019 in News

Moberly man facing charges for allegedly defrauding Central Pantry clients
Moberly man facing charges for allegedly defrauding Central Pantry clients
COLUMBIA - Court documents allege Kyle McClain of Moberly fraudulently sold insurance plans to clients of the Central Pantry under... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 Monday, March 18, 2019 2:56:00 PM CDT March 18, 2019 in News

Pettis County Sheriff: Travis Davis is a danger to the community
Pettis County Sheriff: Travis Davis is a danger to the community
PETTIS CO. - The Pettis County Sheriff's Department is saying escaped fugitive Travis Davis is back in mid-Missouri. Pettis... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 Monday, March 18, 2019 12:28:00 PM CDT March 18, 2019 in News

Trials delayed for two Carl DeBrodie caretakers, family reacts
Trials delayed for two Carl DeBrodie caretakers, family reacts
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Carl DeBrodie's family continues to call for justice two years after their loved one's death. On... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 Monday, March 18, 2019 11:51:00 AM CDT March 18, 2019 in News

Violent 24 hours in St. Louis: 10 shot, 1 killed
Violent 24 hours in St. Louis: 10 shot, 1 killed
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are investigating several shooting scenes after an unusually violent day, even for... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 Monday, March 18, 2019 10:40:00 AM CDT March 18, 2019 in News

Homes flood as Missouri River overtops, breeches levees
Homes flood as Missouri River overtops, breeches levees
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hundreds of homes have flooded in several Midwestern states after rivers breached at least... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 Monday, March 18, 2019 9:13:00 AM CDT March 18, 2019 in News

Centralia softball team wins big off the field with brain power
Centralia softball team wins big off the field with brain power
CENTRALIA - The Lady Panthers Softball Team slid into success at the end of the season with some off-field accolades.... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 Monday, March 18, 2019 8:45:00 AM CDT March 18, 2019 in Sports

Missouri lawmakers on spring break, many issues still unresolved
Missouri lawmakers on spring break, many issues still unresolved
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri state capitol is going to be a lot quieter this week with lawmakers' spring break... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 Monday, March 18, 2019 6:24:00 AM CDT March 18, 2019 in Top Stories

Boone County officials seeking input on bicentennial mural
Boone County officials seeking input on bicentennial mural
BOONE COUNTY - Boone County will soon turn 200 years old, and county commissioners are working on a way to... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 Monday, March 18, 2019 5:16:00 AM CDT March 18, 2019 in News

Teenager killed in house fire in Maries County
Teenager killed in house fire in Maries County
MARIES COUNTY - A 13-year-old girl died in a house fire Sunday in Maries County, according to a Facebook post... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, March 17 2019 Mar 17, 2019 Sunday, March 17, 2019 9:10:00 PM CDT March 17, 2019 in News

Columbia Improvement District offers grants for oil storage downtown
Columbia Improvement District offers grants for oil storage downtown
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Improvement District is offering a grant incentive to downtown restaurants that would eliminate messy grease bins... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, March 17 2019 Mar 17, 2019 Sunday, March 17, 2019 5:42:00 PM CDT March 17, 2019 in News

Yoga Gives-CoMo serving for a purpose on purpose
Yoga Gives-CoMo serving for a purpose on purpose
COLUMBIA - Yoga Gives-CoMo held its monthly charity yoga event Sunday afternoon in collaboration with Logboat Brewing Co. This... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, March 17 2019 Mar 17, 2019 Sunday, March 17, 2019 4:03:00 PM CDT March 17, 2019 in News

Family reflects on loss of childhood home in Audrain Co. fire
Family reflects on loss of childhood home in Audrain Co. fire
AUDRAIN COUNTY - A family is forced to move on after a fire destroyed their home of 32 years Saturday... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, March 17 2019 Mar 17, 2019 Sunday, March 17, 2019 3:26:00 PM CDT March 17, 2019 in News

Man stabbed to death in Kansas City hotel
Man stabbed to death in Kansas City hotel
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a stabbing death at a hotel. The Kansas... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, March 17 2019 Mar 17, 2019 Sunday, March 17, 2019 1:59:00 PM CDT March 17, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 37°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
5am 36°
6am 37°
7am 37°
8am 38°