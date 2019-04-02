KOMU 8 Sports Podcast 3-31-19

1 day 3 hours 18 minutes ago Monday, April 01 2019 Apr 1, 2019 Monday, April 01, 2019 4:00:00 AM CDT April 01, 2019 in Sports
By: Edward Redler, KOMU 8 Sports Reporter
Michael Brown's mother making run for Ferguson City Council
FERGUSON (AP) — Michael Brown's mother could soon have oversight over the police department connected to her son's death,... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, April 02 2019 Apr 2, 2019 Tuesday, April 02, 2019 5:38:19 AM CDT April 02, 2019 in News

Barry Odom talks Kelly Bryant, NCAA sanctions and spring football
COLUMBIA – Mizzou football head coach Barry Odom joined Chris Gervino on Sports Xtra to talk about spring football and... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, April 01 2019 Apr 1, 2019 Monday, April 01, 2019 10:42:00 PM CDT April 01, 2019 in Sports

Callaway County searching for new site for crumbling jail
FULTON – Callaway County is actively searching for a new jail site as its 30-year-old jail continues to deteriorate. ... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, April 01 2019 Apr 1, 2019 Monday, April 01, 2019 7:49:00 PM CDT April 01, 2019 in Continuous News

Polls may see lower numbers than last year in Municipal election
COLUMBIA – Municipal elections are Tuesday but voter turnout could be slightly less than last year’s. According to the... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, April 01 2019 Apr 1, 2019 Monday, April 01, 2019 7:37:00 PM CDT April 01, 2019 in News

Proposed bill could make it harder to amend the Missouri Constitution
JEFFERSON CITY - A Republican lawmaker proposed to change the number of votes required for a constitutional amendment to pass.... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, April 01 2019 Apr 1, 2019 Monday, April 01, 2019 7:31:00 PM CDT April 01, 2019 in News

A car fire blocked a Lincoln University entrance
JEFFERSON CITY - A vehicle caught fire at an entrance to Lincoln University Monday afternoon. Around 1 p.m. the... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, April 01 2019 Apr 1, 2019 Monday, April 01, 2019 7:11:00 PM CDT April 01, 2019 in News

Churches and lawmakers square off over gun laws
CENTRALIA – As mass shootings in places of worship make national and international headlines, more states are changing laws and... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, April 01 2019 Apr 1, 2019 Monday, April 01, 2019 6:47:00 PM CDT April 01, 2019 in Top Stories

Columbia City Council to decide if Columbia should go for a "Spin"
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will vote Monday on whether Spin scooters can be used within city limits. ... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, April 01 2019 Apr 1, 2019 Monday, April 01, 2019 6:12:00 PM CDT April 01, 2019 in News

Southern Boone schools will ask voters to increase their taxes
ASHLAND- The Southern Boone School District is asking voters to approve a property tax levy increase to expand the districts'... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, April 01 2019 Apr 1, 2019 Monday, April 01, 2019 5:36:00 PM CDT April 01, 2019 in News

Justices rule against Missouri inmate with rare health issue
WASHINGTON (AP) — Missouri can execute an inmate who argued his rare medical condition will result in severe pain if... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, April 01 2019 Apr 1, 2019 Monday, April 01, 2019 5:34:00 PM CDT April 01, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Suspects in shoplifting, chase charged in Jefferson City
ASHLAND - Five people were charged Monday after they were accused of shoplifting from a Dick's Sporting Goods and leading... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, April 01 2019 Apr 1, 2019 Monday, April 01, 2019 3:09:00 PM CDT April 01, 2019 in News

Deputies: Suspected thief found in Columbia attic
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man accused of stealing a vehicle in Columbia was arrested Monday. Gary Skaggs is charged... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, April 01 2019 Apr 1, 2019 Monday, April 01, 2019 2:59:00 PM CDT April 01, 2019 in News

Greyhounds routinely save other dogs at MU Vet Center
COLUMBIA - The MU Veterinary Health Center has it's own personal blood bank with the help of some special animals.... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, April 01 2019 Apr 1, 2019 Monday, April 01, 2019 2:01:00 PM CDT April 01, 2019 in News

Sheriff's office employees fired after mocking people with Down Syndrome
CALIFORNIA - Two people were fired from the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office over the weekend in response to "derogatory" Facebook... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, April 01 2019 Apr 1, 2019 Monday, April 01, 2019 10:28:00 AM CDT April 01, 2019 in News

Absentee voting deadline comes Monday
COLUMBIA - The deadline for in-person absentee voting at the Boone County Clerk’s office is 5 p.m. Monday. Boone... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 01 2019 Apr 1, 2019 Monday, April 01, 2019 4:30:00 AM CDT April 01, 2019 in Top Stories

U.S. 54 bridge closed due to flooding in Pike County
LOUISIANA - The bridge connecting Missouri to Illinois on U.S. 54 closed at 10 p.m. Sunday, according to MoDOT. ... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, March 31 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Sunday, March 31, 2019 7:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2019 in News

Boone County deputies respond to stolen car south of I-70
COLUMBIA - One person is in Boone County Sheriff's Department custody after allegedly stealing a car. Deputies said they stopped... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, March 31 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Sunday, March 31, 2019 6:12:00 PM CDT March 31, 2019 in News

Columbia City Council to vote on funds for CPD downtown building
COLUMBIA - Funds from Police Records Management System Capital Improvement Project might be used for remodeling on the Columbia Police... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, March 31 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Sunday, March 31, 2019 4:35:00 PM CDT March 31, 2019 in News
