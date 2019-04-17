KOMU 8 Sports Podcast 4-13-19
COLUMBIA - Former Tiger greats Sophie Cunningham and Drew Lock are featured as they prepare to embark on their professional journeys.
Related Stories
More News
Grid
List
FULTON - Wednesday marked two years since Carl DeBrodie was reported missing from an assisted living facility in Fulton, and... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – A new bill up for hearing Wednesday night is fighting against the discrimination of what some consider... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An attempt to abolish jail time for possessing small amounts of marijuana has failed in... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Some Republican Missouri lawmakers are calling for the resignation of University of Missouri-Kansas City Chancellor C.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Attorney General Eric Schmitt is using a new website to ask Missourians to share their real-life stories... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – KOMU 8 News has learned American Airlines is adding additional flights to Chicago starting Friday, May 3. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Battle Spartans have a new head football coach. Former Missouri Tiger and NFL defensive lineman Atiyyah... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) described what he called an "opportunistic" time for the state of Missouri in... More >>
in
NEW BLOOMFIELD - Complaints, inspections and social media outcry surround Callaway Hills Animal Shelter. This KOMU 8 Target 8... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Aurora Organic Dairy officially opened its Columbia milk plant Wednesday and is expected to create more than 100... More >>
in
HOLTS SUMMIT — Holts Summit Ward 2 Aldermen Candidate Lisa Buhr started the process Wednesday for a special election... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A man from Brumley pleaded guilty Tuesday in three separate cases, two of which involved child sex crimes.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri's House Bill 992 would allow registered voters to cast an absentee ballot without stating a reason.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The man reported for suspicious activity at West Middle School Tuesday morning is charged with first-degree trespassing. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Domestic abuse survivors testified at a house hearing Tuesday night to push a bill that would keep... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The 22-year-old man arrested for his involvement in a homicide over the weekend is currently enrolled in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Water and Light line workers are getting raises after the Columbia City Council voted to raise wages... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - A fire significantly damaged a mobile home in northern Boone County around the Pinnacles area. It... More >>
in