KOMU 8 Sports Podcast 4-28-19

22 hours 58 minutes 43 seconds ago Monday, April 29 2019 Apr 29, 2019 Monday, April 29, 2019 4:00:00 AM CDT April 29, 2019 in Sports
By: Edward Redler, KOMU 8 Sports Reporter
COLUMBIA- We wrap up where Tigers ended up in the 2019 the NFL Draft, Ryan Leaf visits William Woods to share his past mistakes and Gary Pinkel sits down with Chris to discuss his new GP M.A.D.E. foundation.

