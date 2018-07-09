KOMU Anchors Decorate a Bra for Ellis Fischel Auction

COLUMBIA - The deadline to sign up to make a bra for the Ellis Fischel "Decorate a Bra contest" to benefit cancer research is Sept. 16.

For the second year in a row, KOMU's Megan Murphy and Sarah Hill decorated a bra, this time with ewe wool.

An auction will be held Oct. 5 at the Tiger Hotel in Columbia.