KOMU Anchors Throw for Dough

Every week at the Friday Night Fever Game of the Week, one lucky fan gets to try to throw a football 30 yards through a hole for a chance at $10,000. Friday morning, KOMU anchors Megan Murphy, Lauren Whitney, Charlie Hannema and Tyler Profilet aired it out in the studio for a chance to make the "Throw for Dough." Watch the video to see if any of them were successful.