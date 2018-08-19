KOMU Brings You Better Weather Coverage

1 decade 2 years 5 months ago Tuesday, March 14 2006 Mar 14, 2006 Tuesday, March 14, 2006 5:55:48 PM CST March 14, 2006 in News

KOMU was the first television station in central Missouri to have their very own radar. That commitment to outstanding weather coverage continues today with Doppler 8 Precision Radar.

Doppler 8 Precision Radar is now combined with skytracker software which provides dozens of new and improved features for tracking mid-Missouri weather. Such as better telestrating capabilities, a new storm tracking interphase, and finer detail. It allows you to see approaching storms in a sharper,more easy-to-understand way.

Doppler 8 Precision Radar can scan the skies all over the state or through our street level mapping software, down to individual neighborhoods and city blocks.

When storms or tornadoes roll through Missouri, we can track them and give an approximate time of arrival for towns in their path. With basic storm information, Doppler 8 Precision Radar generates a list of cities and the time the storm is expected to pass through them.

In October we launched a brand new interactive hand-tracking system. Now we can interact with our radar and graphics- with our hand - live on the air. The information you need is now literally at our fingertips. Whether it's zooming into a dangerous storm or bringing you the latest storm track and arrival times, it's all live and unscripted.

Most of the time, severe weather in mid-Missouri doesn't warrant continuous coverage. In those cases, we use our in-house weather warn system. We bring alerts from the national weather service straight from our weather center to your living room. We'll keep you updated on the situation with a map and text at the top of your television screen. Once the warning or watch is received, a map and text message instantly appear on the top of your television screen.

KOMU brings you live weather coverage in a way no other mid-Missouri station can with skycams. Our own network of skycams in Columbia, Jefferson City, and Fulton provide you with not only live pictures of sunrises and sunsets, but they also provide an important tool in severe weather coverage. We can show you what severe storms look like from the radar screen - to the sky. Is an approaching tornado wrapped in rain or is a hail shaft present? We'll know because of our skycams.

The KOMU-TV8 Weather Team uses a sophisticated weather graphics system to display all of the weather maps and graphics that you see us use on KOMU during our weather casts and during severe weather coverage.

The weather system automatically updates the latest satellite and radar imagery from across the United States and makes them ready for immediate on-air use. Not only can we show you views from space, but we can also fly under the clouds to give you a true view look at the sky.

Not only what is happening now, but what the sky and weather will look like in the future. Besides weather imagery, the graphics system automatically updates the latest meteorological measurements, such as temperature, dew-point, relative humidity, and barometric pressure.

This is also the same system that we use to manually create animating surface maps and other colorful graphics that we use to explain what the weather will be like - today, tonight and 5 days into the future.

Besides creating graphics and stunning weather maps, our weather system is also constantly updating and running our own internal computer models, and alerting us of the greatest weather threat in terms of snowfall, rainfall or severe weather.

The simplistic way that this system operates allows for every member of the weather department to bring you the weather information you want, using their own settings and personal features.

Aside from  bringing you weather information on the air, our commitment to bringing you the most accurate and up-to-date weather information continues - online.We have developed a user friendly weather section on the new KOMU.com. Check Doppler 8 Precision Radar, browse weather conditions across the state, and keep track of watches and warnings all through your pc.

And when you are away from your TV or computer, the KOMU weather team is partnered with the Zimmer Radio Group. We bring you the same level of weather coverage over the radio waves that you'd expect to see right here on KOMU-TV8.

KOMU will soon have a brand new studio devoted entirely to weather. The Weatherplus Studios will allow us to provide unprecedented weather coverage, on TV, on-line, and on the radio.

Studio 8B will give us more space and more live capabilities. It will also allow us to use additional staff during severe weather outbreaks.

