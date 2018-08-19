KOMU.com Exclusive: More on MAP Test Changes

Brittany spoke to Stan Johnson at the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and asked him how the end of course exam would differ from the current map test.Johnson told her that an end of course exam could potentially be factored in to the student's final grad in a course. This, he hopes, will give students a higher incentive to do well on state exams. The tests would also be given at different times. Instead of all high school sophomores taking a general subject test, each student would take a specific course exam whenever they took that course. There would be no specific grade requirement. The end of course exams could also be used as the course final exam, however this would be up to each individual district.