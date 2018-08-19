KOMU.com Exclusive: Social Network Members Voice their Thoughts

"When myspace.com debuted I joined and it only took a day to become a compulsive Myspace checker. I then joined Facebook.com when I came to college. I mainly kept Myspace so I could change the layout every week and keep up with my brother who goes to school in Hawaii. Myspace and Facebook were especially convenient last year when he was in Japan studying abroad and I could only contact him through those two venues. But I deleted my myspace account last year around October after the fad got worse and creepy guys started messaging me. The final push was a guy who would not stop sending me messages and I quickly deleted my account thereafter. Now I'm thinking of deleting my Facebook account, not because of creepy guys, but because people have turned it into a dating site. Asking someone out on a date through Facebook is not a turn on. Just like text messaging, we have created once again, another way to avoid human interaction and make everything easier through the internet. Facebook should be about keeping up with old friends and new ones. Outings can't be enjoyed as a separate event anymore. Any party now is basically a group of people taking pictures just to post on Facebook and hope others will find them attractive.

It all started going downhill when Facebook opened up to high schools. What can high school students possibly have to talk about? They see each other every day. And now Facebook wants to go global. Great, my mom can leave me messages on my wall....? Super. Facebook is just becoming another myspace. And like myspace, even though I get to keep up with my brother, I will probably delete this too."

-Kate O'Donnell, University of Missouri-Columbia sophomore

"I joined a social network because I needed some name recognition during an election. I stayed on it because it is a quick way to keep track of people, especially my old high school friends. I like that ability to keep in touch without always having to call, but that can be incredibly impersonal at times; especially when you get updates on the most mundane things your friends are doing."

-Taylor McKinney, University of Missouri-Columbia senior