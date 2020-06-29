KOMU.com EXTRA - MyZou delays Parent PLUS Loan Monies

More News
MONITEAU COUNTY- Two suspects were arrested Friday after police discovered a marijuana plant and other substances in a Moniteau County... More >>
ASHLAND- Police arrested a Moniteau County woman a vehicle pursuit Sunday night. According to a release from the Ashland... More >>
COLUMBIA- Curbside residential recycling collection is on hold in Columbia for the week of June 29 due staffing issues. ... More >>
(CNN) -- A growing number of US states have mandated the use of masks and face coverings while in public.... More >>
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
CUBA - The National Weather Service released a report that confirmed a tornado touched down Northwest of Cuba on Saturday,... More >>
COLUMBIA - Protesters gathered outside the Boone County Courthouse on Sunday at 3 p.m. for a "Black Lives Matter Protest."... More >>
COLUMBIA – As local businesses continue to reopen, some may be faced with a new obstacle if a mask mandate... More >>
COLUMBIA - The Boys and Girls Club of Columbia raised nearly $51,000 in a virtual telethon on Saturday. The... More >>
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Sunday denied that he had been briefed on reported U.S. intelligence that a... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY – The River City Habitat for Humanity organization celebrates a family of five finally moving into their new... More >>
COLUMBIA - Ham radio operator Ernest Shaw spent his Saturday on his back porch, sifting through static, looking to intercept... More >>
OZARK (AP) — A Missouri man accused of skipping his seizure medication and drinking a cocktail before causing a fatal... More >>
COLUMBIA - An eagle is soaring to new heights thanks to the MU Raptor Rehabilitation Project. On Saturday, the... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - Someone threw explosive devices at two different houses in Jefferson City early Friday morning. 46-year-old Iasha... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department responded to a large fight at Capital Mall on Friday night. ... More >>
MEXICO - A home invasion that left one man dead leaves neighbors, friends and family of the victim with questions... More >>
COLUMBIA - Since Boone County moved into the next step of re-opening on Tuesday, the county has seen an increase... More >>
