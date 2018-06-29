KOMU Evacuated As Precaution

COLUMBIA - The KOMU building has been evacuated due to a heavy build-up of snow on the broadcast tower. That tower stands just east of the bulding. The combination of the heavy snow and high winds, led engineers to order the evacuation shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday morning. While the station is evacuated, no one will be available to answer phones or add to the cancellation list.