KOMU Exclusive - Extended Interview with Max Scherzer

Missouri will start Max Scherzer against Pepperdine at 5 p.m. on Friday to kick off the College World Series. Scherzer, who had been sidelined for half the season, has pitched well over the last few weeks and his return has sparked the team. Scherzer believes the team can have a lot of success despite being the fourth seed in the division. Scherzer understands the team was on the outside looking in to make a regional bid but is very happy they're in. Scherzer is expected to be a top 10 overall draft pick for Major League Baseball.