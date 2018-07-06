KOMU Given All-Clear
COLUMBIA - The KOMU building has been given the all-clear after the broadcast tower was secured safely by our engineers. The combination of the heavy snow and high winds led engineers to order the evacuation shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday morning. All working members of our team are currently safely back in the building.
We have reporters preparing to go back out into the snow and the weather team is now able to track the storm path once again. KOMU also has people available to answer your phone calls to add to our cancellation list. We will continue to update you on the storm and bring you updates as they become available. We appreciate your cooperation and understanding.
