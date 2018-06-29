KOMU News @ Noon for Friday, May 18th

On KOMU News at Noon, we covered a ground breaking ceremony for a paralyzed soldier called "Operation Tyler", a deadly accident on Route B that killed one woman, Wings Over Whiteman and in our video virus, a boy experienced rejection. (video link here)

You can watch the noon news on your TV, computer ofr your mobile phone at this link. www.komu.com/streaming-newscast