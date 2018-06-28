KOMU Receives Emmy for Overall News Excellence

KOMU was awarded an Emmy for overall news excellence from the Mid-America Chapter of the National Television Arts and Sciences Saturday, October 29th in St. Louis."It is gratifying that our staff has been presented with such a prestigious award for their hard work," said KOMU General Manager Marty Siddall. "We're honored to receive an award that recognizes our on-going mission to serve our viewers with integrity and excellence."

KOMU competed with television stations in markets over 100 from Missouri, Illinois, Arkansas, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana and Kansas. This year, KOMU was the only station nominated in the Overall Excellence category. Last year, KOMU's Sarah's Stories won an Emmy for Best Writing.

"We have a talented and hard-working news team who believes in providing quality, accurate and up-todate news and information to our viewers. We're proud to receive an Emmy recognizing those beliefs," said KOMU News Director Stacey Woelfel.