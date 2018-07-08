KOMU Sports Roundtable
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri customers of Ameren Missouri will see a drop in their electric rates beginning Aug. 1.... More >>
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Mountain lions may be making a reappearance in Missouri after being declared extinct in the state... More >>
COLUMBIA - Police said Sunday they have arrested a juvenile in connection with a fatal shooting on Hulen Drive. ... More >>
BOONVILLE - The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Boonville Police Department were investigating the missing report of Elizabeth Woolbright, 17,... More >>
MEXICO - Community members in Mexico came out to help thin apple trees at Hickory Ridge Orchard on Saturday. ... More >>
COLUMBIA - Dogs took a break from the heat Saturday through an ice cream social. Lizzi & Rocco's Natural... More >>
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say a 25-year-old University of Missouri-Kansas City student has died after being shot inside... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - The 2018 American Barnstormers Tour closed their three-day event at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport on Saturday.... More >>
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said a home was invaded and shots fired on Friday afternoon. It happened... More >>
COLUMBIA (AP) — Bryan University, a private, two-year career training and technical school, has closed is branch in Columbia. ... More >>
COLUMBIA - 13-year-old Alex Elletson has spent his past five birthdays raising money and awareness for the Alzheimer’s Association. ... More >>
HIGBEE – Margaret Buschnell leads a group of volunteers who feed about 40 children every weekday in Randolph County. She... More >>
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Fire Department responded to a major house fire in the 2100 block of Alamos Place... More >>
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — On paper, Richard Strauss was a well-regarded Ohio State University physician who examined young athletes for... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say an autopsy has been ordered after an inmate death earlier this week at... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson has expanded drug take-back programs in Missouri. The measure was signed... More >>
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - An amber alert for a missing teen in Overland Park, Kansas, has been cancelled after the... More >>
FULTON - The support coordinator for Carl DeBrodie denies any allegations of negligence, according to legal documents. Tiffany Keipp... More >>
