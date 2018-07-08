KOMU Sports Roundtable

1 decade 1 year 1 hour ago Sunday, July 08 2007 Jul 8, 2007 Sunday, July 08, 2007 11:29:33 PM CDT July 08, 2007 in Sports

 

Ameren Missouri electric rates to decrease 6 percent
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri customers of Ameren Missouri will see a drop in their electric rates beginning Aug. 1.... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 2:57:17 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in News

Mountain lions may reappear in Missouri
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Mountain lions may be making a reappearance in Missouri after being declared extinct in the state... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 1:43:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Arrest made in shooting on Hulen Drive
COLUMBIA - Police said Sunday they have arrested a juvenile in connection with a fatal shooting on Hulen Drive. ... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 12:32:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Missing Boonville teen has been found
BOONVILLE - The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Boonville Police Department were investigating the missing report of Elizabeth Woolbright, 17,... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 11:43:00 AM CDT July 08, 2018 in News

Community members in Mexico help prepare for fall harvest
MEXICO - Community members in Mexico came out to help thin apple trees at Hickory Ridge Orchard on Saturday. ... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, July 07 2018 Jul 7, 2018 Saturday, July 07, 2018 6:48:00 PM CDT July 07, 2018 in News

Dogs lick away the heat
COLUMBIA - Dogs took a break from the heat Saturday through an ice cream social. Lizzi & Rocco's Natural... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 07 2018 Jul 7, 2018 Saturday, July 07, 2018 4:52:00 PM CDT July 07, 2018 in News

UMKC graduate student killed in restaurant armed robbery
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say a 25-year-old University of Missouri-Kansas City student has died after being shot inside... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 07 2018 Jul 7, 2018 Saturday, July 07, 2018 4:47:00 PM CDT July 07, 2018 in News

Airplane tour brings aviation enthusiasts from all over the country together
JEFFERSON CITY - The 2018 American Barnstormers Tour closed their three-day event at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport on Saturday.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 07 2018 Jul 7, 2018 Saturday, July 07, 2018 12:57:00 PM CDT July 07, 2018 in News

Columbia Police confirm home invasion and shots fired
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said a home was invaded and shots fired on Friday afternoon. It happened... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 07 2018 Jul 7, 2018 Saturday, July 07, 2018 10:24:00 AM CDT July 07, 2018 in News

Bryan University closes Columbia branch
COLUMBIA (AP) — Bryan University, a private, two-year career training and technical school, has closed is branch in Columbia. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 07 2018 Jul 7, 2018 Saturday, July 07, 2018 9:30:00 AM CDT July 07, 2018 in News

Columbia boy celebrates the 'superheroes' in search for Alzheimer's cure
COLUMBIA - 13-year-old Alex Elletson has spent his past five birthdays raising money and awareness for the Alzheimer’s Association. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 07 2018 Jul 7, 2018 Saturday, July 07, 2018 3:48:00 AM CDT July 07, 2018 in News

Randolph County woman works to provide food for children during summer
HIGBEE – Margaret Buschnell leads a group of volunteers who feed about 40 children every weekday in Randolph County. She... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 10:55:00 PM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

Fire engulfs house in east Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Fire Department responded to a major house fire in the 2100 block of Alamos Place... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 10:09:00 PM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

Ex-athletes say Ohio State doc groped, ogled men for years
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — On paper, Richard Strauss was a well-regarded Ohio State University physician who examined young athletes for... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 8:39:36 PM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

Autopsy ordered in Missouri inmate death
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say an autopsy has been ordered after an inmate death earlier this week at... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 8:06:02 PM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

Gov. Parson expands drug take-back programs in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson has expanded drug take-back programs in Missouri. The measure was signed... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 7:22:00 PM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

UPDATE: missing Overland Park teen found
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - An amber alert for a missing teen in Overland Park, Kansas, has been cancelled after the... More >>
2 days ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 3:55:00 PM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

Defendant in DeBrodie case denies allegations of neglect
FULTON - The support coordinator for Carl DeBrodie denies any allegations of negligence, according to legal documents. Tiffany Keipp... More >>
2 days ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 3:24:00 PM CDT July 06, 2018 in News
