KOMU WeatherPlus Improves Your View

Weatherplus combines the knowledge and expertise of the NBC Weatherplus team across the country and the people you know and trust right here at KOMU.

It's a new channel where local weather is always in view. In the video inset you'll see local updates every 15 minutes and local weather maps every 4 minutes. On the left side of the screen you'll see current conditions for local communities across the area. The local time is always visible in the lower left-hand corner of the screen, and on the bottom an hourly forecast and five-day forecast are rotated for places across mid-Missouri.

KOMU Weatherplus is the first local weather channel to provide local updates throughout the day from our meteorologists and forecasters. Our new Doppler 8 Precision Radar with Skytracker software and Skycast imaging let you see the forecast in a whole new way.

KOMU Weatherplus is available not only on TV, but anywhere you have an internet connection. Weatherplus is also streamed live on KOMU.Com.

When threatening weather approaches you can now stay up to date at home, at work, or even at school. In addition, our comprehensive weather page provides detailed local forecasts, weather warnings information, current conditions, and more.

It's our promise to improve your weather view and bring around-the-clock weather coverage to you anytime, anywhere.

KOMU Weatherplus is available to those with digitial receivers on channel 8.2 and of course on KOMU.com. Just click on the Weatherplus logo on the main page.