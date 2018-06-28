Koster Announces Lawsuits for Joplin Charity Scams

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster is preparing to announce lawsuits relating to a pair of charity scams in Joplin.

Koster scheduled a news conference Thursday morning in the southwestern Missouri city, which is recovering from the May 22 tornado that killed more than 150 people and caused massive destruction.

Koster gave no details of the alleged charity scams in announcing the news conference Wednesday.

The attorney general has taken action against several individuals and businesses since the tornado, alleging price-gouging and other illegal or unethical actions.