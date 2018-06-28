Koster announces settlement for Medicaid program

JEFFERSON CITY – Attorney General Chris Koster announced a settlement with two drug companies Wednesday that will return more than $630,000 to Missouri’s Medicaid program.

AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals, a London and Delaware-based pharmaceutical manufacturer, and Cephalon, Inc, a Pennsylvania-based subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries, allegedly underpaid drug rebates owed to the states.

An anonymous complaint alleged that the companies improperly treated certain fees paid to wholesalers as “discounts,” in order to decrease the rebates paid to the states.

"Huge pharmaceutical companies like AstraZeneca and Cephalon must not be allowed to extend their profits by withholding money they owe to the states," Koster said. "I am glad we are able to recover more than $630,000 for Missouri's Medicaid program."

Missourians can report suspected Medicaid provider fraud and abuse through the Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Hotline at 800-286-3932 or online at ago.mo.gov.