Koster declares victory in Democratic primary for governor

COLUMBIA - Chris Koster handily won the Democratic primary for governor Tuesday night.

"Tonight’s victory begins our general election campaign," he said in prepared remarks. "We move beyond a discussion between Democrats and begin a new discussion that welcomes all Missourians, including Independents and Republicans to this table.

Koster spoke to supporters at a watch party in Kansas City. He harshly criticized the campaigns run by various Republican candidates, calling it the "most disturbing political campaign in 50 years." He said voters should reject "the childish behavior and extreme language we have seen this campaign season."

"To everyone who is fed up with the insanity, I ask you to join me the next 100 days, and the next 4 years, to build a Missouri that will make us proud," he said.

Koster will run in the general election against the winner of the Republican primary, either Eric Greitens, John Brunner, Catherine Hanaway or Peter Kinder. He said he expects the negative ads to start right away.

"Tomorrow morning, you will see the ads against me begin, telling you what a horrible person I am," he said in his prepared remarks.

Koster suggested some of his key issues will be poor road conditions, the state of health care, school funding, discrimination against the LGBTQ community, pay equity and relations between law enforcement officers and their communities.