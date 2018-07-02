Koster files lawsuit against Charter Communications, Inc.

JEFFERSON CITY – Attorney General Chris Koster filed a lawsuit Monday against Charter Communications for violating federal and state telemarketing and No-Call laws.

The Attorney General’s Office received 350 No-Call complaints about harassing practices by Charter’s telemarketers. Consumers complained about daily calls, with some receiving up to three calls a day.

“There is no excuse for a business operating in Missouri to ignore our no-call laws,” Koster said. “We ask consumers to continue helping us fight illegal, unwanted telemarketing calls by reporting violations to our office, as 350 Missourians did about Charter.

Residents can register their telephone numbers with the Missouri No Call list online or by calling 866-No Call 1 (866-662-2551).