Koster keeps fundraising edge over GOP rivals for governor

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Chris Koster's fundraising continues to outpace the rest of the candidates running for Missouri governor.

Campaign finance reports released Friday show Koster raised $2.2 million between the beginning of the year and the end of March. Koster's $7.4 million in cash on hand is also larger than any of his GOP opponents' campaign accounts.

Former Navy SEAL officer Eric Greitens topped the GOP field with about $1 million in donations.

Former U.S. attorney and Missouri House speaker Catherine Hanaway reported raising about $558,000, but more than half came from in-kind contributions rather than cash.

Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder raised about $332,000 this period, and St. Louis businessman John Brunner raised about $163,000.

Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon is barred from re-election because of term limits.