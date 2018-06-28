Koster Reaches Settlement with Southwest Center for Independent Living

JEFFERSON CITY - Attorney General Chris Koster reached a settlement of $43,503.72 with Southwest Center for Independent Living Wednesday. The settlement resolves allegations that SWCIL did not ensure that all personal care services billed to Medicaid were provided to Medicaid clients.

Southwest Center for Independent Living, a Springfield company, arranges for the provision of in-home personal care services for qualified individuals.

Koster's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit alleges that SWCIL made claims to Medicaid for in-home health services that were not provided by Angela Adams, a personal care attendant. Investigation showed that SWCIL should have known that Adams had not provided personal care services on several instances, as Adams submitted timesheets indicating what services she provided.

The settlement requires a payment of $43,503.72 in civil penalties and investigative costs. SWCIL agreed to implement new procedures to ensure that in-home personal care services billed to Medicaid were provided to the correct patients.