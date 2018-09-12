Koster Sues Utah Company for Consumer Fraud

JEFFERSON CITY - Attorney General Chris Koster is suing Pinnacle Security, LLC, for allegedly defrauding Missouri consumers by selling fraudulent home security products and services. The Utah company approached consumers who had an existing home security system and recommend an upgrade.

Representatives led customers to believe Pinnacle acquired their existing security system or their current system had gone bankrupt. Pinnacle would offer customers false promises like; no increase in the monthly bill, three months of free service, there would be a carbon monoxide monitoring system, and the consumer could cancel within 30 days without financial penalty.

When consumers discovered the deception and tried to cancel, Pinnacle would not refund their money. Pinnacle threatened legal action if people didn't pay.