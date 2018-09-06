Kraus joins candidates getting Sinquefield cash

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Another Republican Missouri candidate has received a big check from mega-donor Rex Sinquefield.

Missouri Ethics Commission records show that Sinquefield recently gave $100,000 to state Sen. Will Kraus. The Republican lawmaker from Lee's Summit is seeking to challenge Democratic Secretary of State Jason Kander in the 2016 elections.

Sinquefield also has been helping other Republicans looking to run on the statewide ballot two years from now. He has given $800,000 to gubernatorial candidate Catherine Hanaway and $250,000 each to attorney general candidate Sen. Kurt Schaefer and state treasurer candidate Sen. Eric Schmitt.

Sinquefield is a retired investment firm founder who has backed initiatives to cut Missouri's income taxes and revamp laws governing public school teachers.