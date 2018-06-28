Kreklow Earns Spot on Junior National Team

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Mizzou sophomore Molly Kreklow (Delano, Minn.) will set for the USA Volleyball Junior National team this summer after being selected to the team, which was announced by USA Volleyball last week. The team will represent the United States at the FIVB Women's Junior World Championship (U-20) held July 20-31 in Peru. Prior to leaving for Peru, the team will train from July 10-19 at Saint Mary's College (Calif.) in Moraga, Calif., under the direction of U.S. Women's Junior National Team Head Coach Rob Browning. He also serves as the head women's volleyball coach at Saint Mary's.



Kreklow was one of two setters selected to the 12-person roster with the other being Oregon's Lauren Plum. Kreklow was named AVCA Central Region Freshman of the Year after being ranked second in the Big 12 in assists per set (11.70) at Mizzou last season. She set the U.S. Junior National Team to a sweep over the Dominican Republic as Team USA claimed the 2010 NORCECA Women's Junior Continental Championship. She also helped the 2008 U.S. Girls' Youth National Team capture the NORCECA Girls' Youth Continental Championship.



"Our goal is to win the World Championship and we have selected a team that can do it," Browning said. "The selection process was very competitive and there are some outstanding players who were left off the roster. We have a number of veterans from last year's NORCECA Championship team as well as some new addition and I am excited to see them come together and form a cohesive team. The coaches we have selected to join me are also exceptionally good and I feel fortunate to be able to work with them."



After guiding Mizzou to the Sweet 16 in last year's NCAA Tournament, Kreklow has established herself as one of the top young setters in the nation. This is her second stint with the US Junior National Team and her third overall after spending time on the USA Volleyball Youth National Team prior to her enrollment at Mizzou.



For all the latest on Mizzou volleyball, stay tuned to MUTigers.com and follow the team on twitter @MU_Volleyball.