Kreklow, Wilson Pick Up Big 12 Honors

COLUMBIA - After claiming 14 Big 12 weekly honors in 2010, the Mizzou volleyball program picked up right where it left off last year as a pair of Tigers earned weekly awards when the Big 12 Conference announced its players of the week on Monday. Sophomore setter Molly Kreklow earned Big 12 Player of the Week for the first time in her career and freshman outside hitter Emily Wilson earned Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.



Kreklow quarterbacked a Tiger offense that put up great numbers in four sweeps as she helped the Tigers claim their fourth-straight Tiger Invitational title. She finished the weekend with a 12.42 assist per set average, a mark that led all players in the Big 12 and she was a key reason why the Tigers were able to hit .415 as a team, which is a Big 12-best after week one. She also showed improvement in her all-around game as she tallied 13 kills on .571 hitting while pulling in 16 digs and tallying five blocks. In the Tigers' three-set sweep of Idaho State, she dished a season-best 42 assists, which is a Big 12 three-set best this season. Kreklow helped the Tigers tally more kills and more assists than any team in the Big 12 after the first weekend of play and she was named Tiger Invitational MVP for her efforts.



Wilson had a phenomenal debut in black and gold last weekend as she finished the Tigers' four matches with 46 kills - just one off of the team lead - on .488 hitting. She currently ranks second in the Big 12 in hitting and eighth in kills per set while her 46 kills are second among all Big 12 athletes, trailing only teammate Lisa Henning. Wilson also had seven blocks and two digs on the week and hit .500 or better in two of the four matches, highlighted by a career-best 13-kill effort against Idaho State in which she hit .542 on 24 errorless swings.



The Tigers will continue play this weekend as they play five matches in four days at Middle Tennessee State, beginning Thursday at 7 p.m. They will open play with a match against Middle Tennessee on Thursday that is not part of the tournament before playing Austin Peay, East Tennessee State, Auburn and Florida International over the weekend.