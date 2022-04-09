JEFFERSON CITY — At the top of Kristi Pope's bucket list sat one objective: "ride a Harley."
Callaway County resident Lori Bernicky learned of this after Pope commented on her Facebook page.
"I'm a Thirty-One consultant and she is in my VIP group, and a few months ago, I posted a graphic asking people to comment what is their number one thing on their bucket list," Bernicky said. "She put, 'ride a Harley,' and I was like, 'well, hey! I ride a Harley,' and she said that was her number one bucket list item."
Pope is paralyzed from the waist down, and she recently received a diagnosis of stage IV cervical cancer.
But that didn't stop her from knocking out her number one wish.
Bernicky organized "Kristi's Ride" through Facebook Events, putting the word out to the public to join in on a motorcycle convoy with Pope at the helm.
"It was an invite to come out and ride," Jim Elkthunder, chaplain of Chapter 202 of the American Legion Riders. "So our chapter, Chapter 5, and some of the other groups here in town got together to support."
The American Legion Riders often take part in service rides, honor rides, and funeral rides. Chapter 202, which is based in Columbia, also has an honor guard for flag ceremonies.
33 motorcycles took part in the motorcade, which traveled through SSR-B, SSR-E and Tanner Bridge Rd. in Jefferson City.
"It was amazing, better than I imagined," Pope said. "The support was amazing. Having everybody to ride with was awesome."
Pope previously served as the executive director of Missouri Missing, which provides resources and support for the families of the missing. Her role primarily consisted of fundraising for the organization, and she credits co-founder Marianne Asher-Chapman for embracing her after joining Missouri Missing in 2016.
"Be vigilant," Pope said, "and continue to keep your eyes open. Just continue to search and don't give up. Contacting Marianne is the best route you could go with a missing person."
Pope thanked those who joined her for the ride, a token of gratitude for the collective effort.
"Just be kind," Pope said, "and live your life to the fullest."