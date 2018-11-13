KTRS to Carry ABC Radio Newscasts

ST. LOUIS - On Wednesday ABC News Radio said it has joined into an eight-year agreement with the news and talk radio station KTRS a.m. in St. Louis. Under the arrangement, KTRS will carry ABC's newscasts, special reports, short-form and long-form programming. The station also will have access to ABC News Radios library of audio clips and archival material. KTRS is co-owned by the CH Holdings LLC and the St. Louis Cardinals. The station will become the new flagship radio station for the Cardinals next year. The station is also the radio home for the St. Louis Rams and the Blues.