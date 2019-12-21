KU Hospital to Redevelop Heart Transplant Program

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - The University of Kansas Hospital has announced plans to redevelop its heart-transplant program, which closed in 1995.

The hospital said Monday it has received a $1.5 million gift from William Reed, chairman of its department of cardiovascular disease, and his wife, Mary, to develop the program.

The Kansas City Star reported that the hospital closed its heart-transplant program in 1995 after problems with the program were made public by the Star.

From May 1994 to late March 1995, the hospital performed no transplants and turned away every donated heart. But it kept admitting patients and put others on waiting lists.

In 1996, the hospital revamped its heart program and announced in 2000 that it was redeveloping the transplant program. But those plans were later put on hold.