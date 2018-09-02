Kulas Leads Tigers At Home

COLUMBIA - Bri Kulas led the way as the Missouri women's basketball team claimed the 62-57 victory at home against the Southeast Missouri Redhawks. The senior had a career-high 27 points to lead all scorers.

Kulas had an impact from the tip when she had Missouri's first eight points, but SEMO's Kara Wright was hot from the floor as well. The sophomore Redhawk hit four three-pointers in the first half alone. SEMO took the 32-23 lead into the locker room at the break.

Mizzou came out of the locker room fighting. The Tigers were able to pull within one just after the 15 minute mark, followed by a forced turnover on the other end. The Tigers kept up the scoring attack. They were also able to hold Wright without another attempted long ball.

Tough defense and some key baskets from freshmen Kayla McDowell and Jordan Frericks helped the Tigers build on the lead. Mizzou went on a 17-4 scoring run as the half began to wind down.

Not giving up without a fight, the Redhawks cut the Missouri lead to 60-57. However the tight lead was short-lived as Maddie Stock and Bree Fowler sealed the victory for the Tigers with a pair of free throws.

Missouri's next game is set for Saturday night at Tennessee-Martin. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.