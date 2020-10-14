Kulas seizes opportunity to play basketball overseas

COLUMBIA - Former Missouri Tiger Bri Kulas signed a contract to play professional basketball with Club Baloncesto Islas Canarias Friday.

Club Baloncesto Islas Canarias is a program located in the Canary Islands off the coast of Spain. The team participates in the Liga Femenina de Baloncesto, which is the top women's basketball league in the country.

Kulas spent two seasons with the Tigers after transferring from Johnson County Community College in Overland Park, Kansas. Kulas was a focal point on offense for the Tigers during her senior season, leading the team with 18.3 points per game and earning All-SEC First Team honors. Kulas also made 43.5 percent of her field goal attempts in the 2013-14 campaign, ranking among the top 10 shooters in the SEC.

Kulas was drafted by the San Antonio Stars with the 28th pick in the third round of the 2014 WNBA Draft. Kulas did not make the final roster, however, as she was cut near the end of training camp.

Kulas is looking forward to the experience she will gain while playing overseas.

"The team finished third in their league last year and they will also be playing in the FIBA Cup this year," Kulas said. "It will definitely be a high level of competition."

Kulas plans to head to the islands Sept. 15 for the start of the season.