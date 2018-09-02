Kuwait Parliament Election Date Set for December

KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait's ruler has set parliamentary elections for Dec. 1 after months of a deepening political crisis that has pitted the pro-Western ruling family against opposition forces led by Islamists.

It will be the second time an election for the 50-seat chamber is held this year. In a February vote, Islamists and allies took control of parliament but the country quickly fell into a political dispute over the results.

Recent opposition protests have directly blamed Kuwait's emir for dragging the Gulf nation into political conflict.

State media said the emir set the election date on Saturday.