Kuwait Parliament Election Date Set for December
KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait's ruler has set parliamentary elections for Dec. 1 after months of a deepening political crisis that has pitted the pro-Western ruling family against opposition forces led by Islamists.
It will be the second time an election for the 50-seat chamber is held this year. In a February vote, Islamists and allies took control of parliament but the country quickly fell into a political dispute over the results.
Recent opposition protests have directly blamed Kuwait's emir for dragging the Gulf nation into political conflict.
State media said the emir set the election date on Saturday.
More News
Grid
List
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A 16-year-old girl is in serious condition after a car crash Saturday morning. Kileigh Schuldt was... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — John McCain is being laid to rest at the U.S. Naval Academy after a five-day procession that... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A group responsible for rescuing and healing birds of prey released five orphaned owls in the woods near... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A recent study named Columbia as one of the top cities in the country for drivers with DUIs.... More >>
in
MOKANE - The "World's Fair" is continuing is 69-yearlong tradition of raising money for the community. The Mokane Lion's... More >>
in
FULTON - The Fulton Brick District is turning gold for childhood cancer awareness month. From the sidewalk or the... More >>
in
CHICAGO (AP) — Six white caskets were arranged in a semi-circle during the funeral for six of the 10 children... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A local produce group set up a farmers market on Saturday with its seasonal produce despite a drought... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department on Saturday said it received a report of a sexual assault in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The streets on MU's campus were packed Saturday as the Tigers opened their season against UT Martin. ... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Missouri Highway Patrol says two people have died in the collision of a motorcycle and... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former Jackson County detention officer has been sentenced to federal prison for smuggling contraband... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A 44-year-old woman who federal prosecutors say was at the center of a large methamphetamine ring... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police have made a fourth arrest in connection with Monday's homicide on Sylvan Lane, which investigators said was... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. (all times local): 11:50 a.m. Former... More >>
in
STURGEON - Jude, a curious cat waiting for his next adventure loves being outside. He hikes, kayaks and climbs trees.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- The public will have the opportunity to access all city financial records through a new website as soon as... More >>
in
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say two people have been killed in a northwest Missouri crash. The Missouri State... More >>
in