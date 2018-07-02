Kwanzaa celebration educates the Columbia community

COLUMBIA - Community members gathered to discuss and educate one another on the importance of Kwanzaa this holiday season.

Nia Imani taught the crowd the seven principles of Kwanzaa: Umoja (Unity), Kujichagulia (Self-Determination), Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility), Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), Nia (Purpose)Kuumba (Creativity) and Imani (Faith).

She also encouraged everyone, not just African Americans, to adopt the holiday into their families.

"Use it as an excuse [to spend time with family]," Imani said.

Bill Thompson, Recreation Specialist for Columbia Parks and Recreation also stressed that the holiday's main purpose to bring families together.

"The holidays are a time where families come together. And if people can incorporate this into their households regardless of race, color or anything else. These principles apply to all people and we're helping bring families a lot closer together," Thompson said.

Thompson has been a part of throwing this Kwanzaa celebration for over 35 years, and he said that he hopes that especially in terms of what's going in society today, more people will continue to involved.

Kwanzaa starts December 26 and runs through December 31.