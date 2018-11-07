Kyle Ferguson's Father Speaks Out

FULTON - The father of a convicted killer will give a talk about his sons appeals at Library Auditorium at William Woods University. Ryan Ferguson was convicted of first degree robbery and second degree murder in the death of Kent Heitholt, a sports editor at The Columbia Daily Tribune. Now his father, Bill Ferguson, faced with multiple denied appeals wants to educate the public about his sons case.

Ferguson will also talk about the Innocence Project, an organization dedicated to helping people who are wrongly convicted.

The talk begins at 7 p.m.