Kyley Simmons to Transfer from Mizzou

COLUMBIA - Mizzou Women's Basketball head coach Robin Pingeton announced Monday that sophomore point guard Kyley Simmons has decided to transfer from MU due to personal reasons. Simmons averaged 3.5 points per game this season while shooting 33-percent from the floor and just over 29-percent from behind the three-point line. Simmons started in all 31 of the Tigers' games during her freshman season and earned 27 starts last season. The Council Bluffs, Iowa, native recorded 193 assists in her two-year Tiger career as well.

"Missouri has been great for me these past two years, and it is a difficult decision to leave," Simmons said. "But, due to personal reasons, my family and I agree that it is in my best interest to continue my education and career elsewhere."

"We are sorry to see Kyley leave," said head coach Robin Pingeton. "She was part of our first recruiting class here at Mizzou and we will miss her. We wish her nothing but the best in her future endeavors."

Missouri Women's Basketball finished the 2012-13 season with 17 wins, the most for a Missouri team since the 2006-07 season. The Tigers also advanced to the postseason WNIT, marking the program's first post season appearance since 2007. Mizzou earned wins over two top-15 teams this season with victories over No. 9 Tennessee and No. 14 South Carolina, marking the first time since the 2000-01 season that the program has earned a pair of top-15 victories.