L'Damian Washington receives Courage Award Nomination

Missouri Wide receiver L'Damian Washington is this week's nominee for the 2013 Discover Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award. The criteria for nomination includes overcoming injuries or physical handicap, preventing a disaster, displaying courage on and off the field and living through hardship.

The senior grew up in Shreveport, Louisiana as a child. At the age of five, his father was murdered and at the age of 15, his mother died of complications with a blood clot. Washington and his two older brothers were left to raise the family and have stuck together, despite attempts to separate the brothers. When Washington received a scholarship from the University of Missouri, his brothers encouraged him to go there. His youngest brother is still in high school.

While surviving life off the field, he's thrived with life on the field. He currently leads all Tigers with 635 receiving yards, 33 catches and eight touchdown receptions.

Washington is now in the running to win the 2013 Discover Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award for the year. Previous winners of the award include Clemson wide receiver Daniel Rodriguez, Michigan State offensive lineman Arthur Ray Jr. and Rutgers defensive tackle Eric LeGrand.