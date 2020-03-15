L.J. Daly Elementary - Mrs. Frevert - 3rd Grade

1 year 9 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, May 24 2018 May 24, 2018 Thursday, May 24, 2018 9:54:00 AM CDT May 24, 2018 in Daily Pledge
loading

In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time

BREAKING: Missouri confirms fifth case of COVID-19
JEFFERSON CITY- The fifth case of COVID-19 was confirmed Saturday by the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory. This is the... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, March 14 2020 Mar 14, 2020 Saturday, March 14, 2020 8:43:00 PM CDT March 14, 2020 in News

Lake Regional to screen hospital patients before entry
OSAGE BEACH- Lake Regional Health System is preparing to start screening patients before they enter the hospital. Patients will... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, March 14 2020 Mar 14, 2020 Saturday, March 14, 2020 7:37:00 PM CDT March 14, 2020 in News

Georgia to postpone primaries over virus; 2nd state to do so
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia election officials are postponing the state’s March 24 presidential primaries until May because of... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, March 14 2020 Mar 14, 2020 Saturday, March 14, 2020 5:35:00 PM CDT March 14, 2020 in News

Tiger Hotel opens pop-up shop during COVID-19 supply shortage
COLUMBIA - As supplies like toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and other household items fly off shelves, the Tiger Hotel is... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, March 14 2020 Mar 14, 2020 Saturday, March 14, 2020 5:01:00 PM CDT March 14, 2020 in News

Farmers market attendees want to maintain routine despite COVID-19 fears
COLUMBIA - Not even the president declaring a national emergency could scare Mary Furness away from her semi-regular trips... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, March 14 2020 Mar 14, 2020 Saturday, March 14, 2020 4:53:00 PM CDT March 14, 2020 in News

Mizzou Alternative Breaks shuts down 42 spring semester volunteer trips
COLUMBIA - Kira Smith was sitting in a friend’s dorm scrolling through Twitter on Wednesday when MU announced that... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, March 14 2020 Mar 14, 2020 Saturday, March 14, 2020 3:41:00 PM CDT March 14, 2020 in News

Meriwhether Cafe and Bike Shop opens for spring season
ROCHEPORT- Meriwhether Café and Bike Shop reopened Saturday with a new and revamped menu for its spring and summer season.... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, March 14 2020 Mar 14, 2020 Saturday, March 14, 2020 3:35:00 PM CDT March 14, 2020 in News

Ameren Missouri will suspend disconnections for nonpayment
COLUMBIA - Ameren Missouri announced in a Facebook post it will suspend any disconnections for nonpayment for the duration of... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, March 14 2020 Mar 14, 2020 Saturday, March 14, 2020 3:17:00 PM CDT March 14, 2020 in News

Eldon ice cream shop gives a sweet treat in exchange for toilet paper
ELDON - In a time where toilet paper and other supplies are scarce in groceries stores, one local ice cream... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, March 14 2020 Mar 14, 2020 Saturday, March 14, 2020 3:08:00 PM CDT March 14, 2020 in News

Grocers take bold steps to help prevent the spread of disease
COLUMBIA - Hy-Vee, Schnucks and Gerbes supermarkets have taken measures to lower the risk of the spread of the... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, March 14 2020 Mar 14, 2020 Saturday, March 14, 2020 2:57:00 PM CDT March 14, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Trump extends travel ban and tests negative for novel coronavirus
(CNN) - The Trump administration announced Saturday it would extend its current travel ban to include the UK and Ireland... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, March 14 2020 Mar 14, 2020 Saturday, March 14, 2020 12:30:00 PM CDT March 14, 2020 in News

House passes aid bill after Trump declares virus emergency
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has approved legislation to provide direct relief to Americans suffering physically, financially and emotionally from... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, March 14 2020 Mar 14, 2020 Saturday, March 14, 2020 9:59:00 AM CDT March 14, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Missouri's fourth case of COVID-19 identified in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced Saturday morning that the fourth case of COVID-19... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, March 14 2020 Mar 14, 2020 Saturday, March 14, 2020 7:33:00 AM CDT March 14, 2020 in News

Food Bank is open but limits number of volunteers amid COVID-19 outbreak
COLUMBIA - The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri sent out an email to it's volunteers spelling out it's... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 14 2020 Mar 14, 2020 Saturday, March 14, 2020 4:05:00 AM CDT March 14, 2020 in News

Adapting your lifestyle with coronavirus
COLUMBIA – COVID-19 is causing anxiety and cancellations, and adapting your lifestyle at this time may seem necessary for safety... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 13 2020 Mar 13, 2020 Friday, March 13, 2020 7:59:00 PM CDT March 13, 2020 in News

Gov. Parson declares state of emergency over coronavirus
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency Friday. Parson said this is not because of shortcomings... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 13 2020 Mar 13, 2020 Friday, March 13, 2020 7:31:00 PM CDT March 13, 2020 in News

2 confirmed cases of coronavirus in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A second person in St. Louis County has tested “presumptive positive” for COVID-19, county health officials... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 13 2020 Mar 13, 2020 Friday, March 13, 2020 6:33:00 PM CDT March 13, 2020 in News

BREAKING: MU announces remote classes for the remainder of the semester
COLUMBIA - UM System President Mun Choi announced Friday night that all in-person classes at MU, UMKC, Missouri S&T and... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 13 2020 Mar 13, 2020 Friday, March 13, 2020 6:29:00 PM CDT March 13, 2020 in News
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 34°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
7am 34°
8am 33°
9am 34°
10am 35°