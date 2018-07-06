L.J. Daly Elementary - Mrs. Frevert's Kindergarten Class
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett & Patton Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.
More News
Grid
List
(CNN) -- Pressure is mounting on Thai authorities to bring forward a rescue plan for 12 boys and their coach... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — No government officials conducted a safety inspection of a new waterslide at Six Flags St. Louis... More >>
in
MISSOURI - Missouri State Highway Patrol reports fewer DWIs and total crashes this Fourth of July. However, the counting... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Ralph Beach is a 75 year old Korean War veteran who is still serving his fellow veterans.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A lawsuit on whether Gov. Mike Parson has the authority to appoint a new lieutenant governor was... More >>
in
COOPER COUNTY - Two multi-vehicle accidents in close range of each other shutdown eastbound Interstate 70 in Cooper County Thursday... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Fire Department said a search had ended Thursday at Midway Travel Center, where a child... More >>
in
CALIFORNIA- The Moniteau County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a five-year-old, Sheriff Tony Wheatley said Thursday. There... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - An advocacy group is demanding Gov. Mike Parson do an administrative review of the Department of Mental... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has resigned after months of ethics controversies, President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday.... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY - Human remains found in Miller County last month have been identified as Tyler J. Worthington of the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - An inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center was pronounced dead Wednesday. According to a press... More >>
in
TIPTON - Inmates at Tipton Correctional Center caused property damage Wednesday night after a disturbance broke out. According to... More >>
in
FORT LEONARD WOOD - The body of a missing Marine was recovered from the Big Piney River Thursday, according to... More >>
in
SUNRISE BEACH - One person died after a house fire Wednesday afternoon in Sunrise Beach. The fire started around... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Leftover fireworks in a trash can sparked a fire that heavily damaged a two-car garage and a vehicle... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A newspaper says it has obtained emails showing that the top campaign fundraiser for former Missouri... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The Fourth of July is over, but some mid-Missourians are still feeling the repercussions. According to the... More >>
in