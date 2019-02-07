L.J. Daly Elementary School - Mrs. Springer - 1st Grade
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.
More News
Grid
List
FULTON - Fulton police arrested a woman Thursday after finding methamphetamine in her vehicle. A phone tip led police... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man will spend the next 17 years in prison after he was sentenced for a robbery... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Firefighters responded to calls about a possible electrical fire at Derby Ridge Elementary School on Wednesday. All... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - Traffic was limited to one lane along a portion of I-70 just outside of Columbia's city limits... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo.— The University of Missouri is planning to raise the cost of food and housing at three campuses... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The MU campus and UM System offices will be closed Thursday due to expected icy weather. The closure... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The non-profit ChildHelp National Child Abuse Hotline has come up with a text line for Missouri children to... More >>
in
FULTON - As the digital age advances, connecting with friends on social media is easy, but the caveat is that... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri House of Representatives on Wednesday gave preliminary approval to a bill that would create a... More >>
in
MONITEAU COUNTY - Sheriff's deputies arrested a man and a woman accused of possession of a controlled substance on Tuesday,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Interim Columbia city manager John Glascock told KOMU 8 News Wednesday night he plans to speak to the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – MU offered a first look at the design of a new, multi-million dollar precision medicine complex. The $220.8... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are trying again to replace a statue at the U.S. Capitol with one of... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, blasted recent NCAA sanctions against MU in a formal statement filed on... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - In a 15-hour period, Callaway County Sheriff deputies arrested three people on methamphetamine charges. Matthew G.... More >>
in
MEXICO - When winter weather hits, keeping roads safe can be challenging for small communities like Mexico. Add freezing... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS - According to KSDK, the attorney representing the St. Louis Police officer charged with killing his friend and... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools hopes to save money by putting students on city buses. "There is dwindling funding... More >>
in