L.J. Daly Elementary School - Ms. Pendleton - Kindergarten

In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.

K-9 alerts troopers to 115 lbs. of drugs during I-70 traffic stop
COOPER COUNTY - State troopers are praising a K-9 officer for sniffing out over 100 lbs. of drugs during a... More >>
2 hours ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 10:59:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in News

Battle High School hosts third annual mouse race
COLUMBIA - Battle High School baseball and soccer teams raised money Saturday with help from some fuzzy friends. Battle... More >>
2 hours ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 10:42:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in News

Annual ROC 7K kicks off in cold weather
COLUMBIA - The annual ROC 7K kicked off Saturday and provided a new challenge for the participants. Craig Franklin... More >>
2 hours ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 10:33:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in News

Kay Hoflander elected as Missouri GOP chairwoman
JEFFERSON CITY - Kay Hoflander will serve as chairwoman of the Missouri GOP, according to news release. She will lead... More >>
6 hours ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 6:50:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in News

Mizzou basketball suffers an 86-80 overtime loss against No. 25 LSU
COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Tigers played host to a hot LSU team as they came into Columbia with an 8-game... More >>
7 hours ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 6:02:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in Sports

Handy volunteers fix items during repair fair
COLUMBIA - Volunteers donated their time Saturday to fix community members' broken items at a free event. More than... More >>
7 hours ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 5:15:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in News

Columbia Disc Golf Club hosts annual Ice Bowl Tournament
COLUMBIA - Disc golfers from across the Midwest came to Albert-Oakland Park on Saturday for the 33rd annual Ice Bowl... More >>
8 hours ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 4:30:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in News

Columbia Farmers' Market returns after weather forces cancellations
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Winter Farmers' Market returned Saturday after winter weather caused cancellations the past two weekends. Vendors... More >>
9 hours ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 3:59:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in News

Teen arrested in shooting death of another Blue Springs teen
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — Jackson County authorities have arrested a 17-year-old boy in the shooting death last year of... More >>
9 hours ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 3:28:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in News

Mechanic: Pothole repairs can be costly
COLUMBIA - The winter season brings more than just snow and ice. More potholes form due to the weather, leaving... More >>
9 hours ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 3:20:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in News

POLICE: One dead after Columbia homicide
COLUMBIA - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in the 3800 block of Range Line Street early Saturday... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 10:43:00 AM CST January 26, 2019 in News

Missouri trails the nation in number of female lawmakers
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Women still make up only about a quarter of Missouri lawmakers despite gains in what... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 10:19:00 AM CST January 26, 2019 in News

New film showcase focuses entirely on local filmmakers
COLUMBIA — Local Missouri filmmakers have a new platform to share their films. CoMo Shorts is the newest film showcase... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 5:10:00 AM CST January 26, 2019 in News

Wrongful death lawsuit filed over man shot by deputy
RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) — A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed over the fatal shooting of a suspected shoplifter by... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 25 2019 Jan 25, 2019 Friday, January 25, 2019 9:36:00 PM CST January 25, 2019 in News

St. Louis officer charged in shooting death of colleague
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A male St. Louis police officer was charged Friday with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 25 2019 Jan 25, 2019 Friday, January 25, 2019 5:55:00 PM CST January 25, 2019 in News

Man arrested in death of 75-year-old woman in eastern Kansas
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have charged a 51-year-old man in the death of a 75-year-old suburban Kansas City woman.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 25 2019 Jan 25, 2019 Friday, January 25, 2019 5:00:00 PM CST January 25, 2019 in News

Holts Summit fire victims find new home
HOLTS SUMMIT - Four days after the Evergreen Complex fire, all families affected now have a permanent home. The... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 25 2019 Jan 25, 2019 Friday, January 25, 2019 4:46:00 PM CST January 25, 2019 in News

Kendrick gives insight on 2020 Missouri budget
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Chamber of Commerce held "Lunch with a Leader" Friday to highlight Rep. Kip Kendrick, ranking minority... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 25 2019 Jan 25, 2019 Friday, January 25, 2019 2:45:00 PM CST January 25, 2019 in News
