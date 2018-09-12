La Russa Retires After World Series Win

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Three days after winning the World Series, St. Louis Cardinals manager Tony La Russa is retiring. The 67-year-old manager announced his retirement at a news conference Monday at Busch Stadium. The World Series win over Texas was the third of La Russa's 33-year career.

The manager guided the Cardinals to the championship despite losing ace starter Adam Wainwright for the season in spring training and despite being 10 1/2 games behind Atlanta on Aug. 25. La Russa retires third on the all-time wins list, just 35 behind John McGraw. In addition to this season, he won championships in Oakland in 1989 and St. Louis in 2006.

