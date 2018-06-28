La Russa to Recover in St. Louis

CHICAGO (AP) -- Tony La Russa headed back to St. Louis on Wednesday to recover from a painful bout with shingles, but he was still involved in what the Cardinals were doing at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

La Russa, who underwent tests Tuesday at the Mayo Clinic in Arizona, is scheduled to miss the remainder of the Cardinals' six-game road trip that wraps up Sunday in Cincinnati.

Bench coach Joe Pettini is running the team in La Russa's absence and said he'd talked with La Russa a couple of times Wednesday, once to go over the lineup for Tuesday night's game against the Cubs.

La Russa is to rest and take medication for his condition. He's been bothered by swelling in his face and sensitivity to light in his right eye. In his first game away from the team, the Cardinals beat the Cubs 6-4.