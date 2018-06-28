La Russa to Speak at Washington U. Commencement

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Three-time World Series-winning manager Tony La Russa will deliver the commencement speech at Washington University in St. Louis on May 16.

The university said La Russa will address about 2,800 members of the class of 2014, along with others attending the ceremony. Chancellor Mark Wrighton announced the speaker during the annual senior class toast on Monday.

La Russa managed the Oakland A's to the 1989 championship, and the St. Louis Cardinals to World Series wins in 2006 and 2011. He will be inducted into baseball's Hall of Fame this summer.