La Russa Wants to Return to Cardinals Next Season

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Tony La Russa sounds like he wants to return as St. Louis Cardinals manager next season.

Before Game 5 of the NL championship series Friday night, La Russa expressed excitement about the talent in place. He said there was so much right-handed depth in the bullpen that some pitchers might have to be viewed as starters, even though the team already has its rotation in place for 2012.

La Russa has dropped other hints in recent days that he wants a 17th season with the Cardinals, mentioning plans for his annual Animal Rescue Foundation event during the team's Winter Warmup in January.