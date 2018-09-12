La Russa Wants to Return to Cardinals Next Season

6 years 10 months 4 weeks ago Friday, October 14 2011 Oct 14, 2011 Friday, October 14, 2011 10:38:42 PM CDT October 14, 2011 in Baseball
By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Tony La Russa sounds like he wants to return as St. Louis Cardinals manager next season.

Before Game 5 of the NL championship series Friday night, La Russa expressed excitement about the talent in place. He said there was so much right-handed depth in the bullpen that some pitchers might have to be viewed as starters, even though the team already has its rotation in place for 2012.

La Russa has dropped other hints in recent days that he wants a 17th season with the Cardinals, mentioning plans for his annual Animal Rescue Foundation event during the team's Winter Warmup in January.

 

